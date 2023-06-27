Event management company appointed to organise street entertainment during Rose of Tralee Festival

The council has appointed an event management company to organise street entertainment and a family festival, to coincide with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Tralee-based Shannon Star Entertainments Ltd will organise the events, which will take place between August 18th and 22nd.

It follows an announcement from the organisers of the Rose of Tralee International Festival last month, stating they wouldn’t be organising street entertainment during the festival this year.

They stated they’d decided to pass the organisation of the street’s events back to Tralee town, but would provide support and advice.

Meetings between Kerry County Council, Tralee Chamber Alliance and the Tralee Vintners followed this announcement and they committed to developing a street festival and family events during the festival.

Earlier this month, the council sought proposals and quotations from event management companies to run the event.

Kerry County Council has now appointed Shannon Star Entertainments Ltd, which is based in Tralee, to plan the events to coincide with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The council says Shannon Star Entertainments Ltd has already begun preparing the programme of events, which will be announced in the coming weeks.