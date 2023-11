The five-star Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare has appointed a new General Manager.

Brian Loughnane, who was previously the Regional Vice President of Operations for the Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, will also manage the Ring of Kerry Gold Club.

Owner of Sheen Falls, Mayrange Hospitality, say they're delighted to welcome Mr Loughnane, as they continue to grow the hotel's reputation in Ireland and abroad.