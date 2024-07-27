Advertisement
New Castleisland museum depicts town’s history

Jul 27, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrynews
New Castleisland museum depicts town's history
Image: Google Maps
The history of Castleisland’s railway line and information on the Norman Desmond Castle will be among the items featured in the town’s new museum.

It’ll open it’s doors at 42 Main Street Castleisland today at 3pm.

The history will be depicted in picture form and there’ll also be a big screen providing information.

Castleisland Community Museum Company, which is a non-profit organisation, was formed and applied for planning permission for the museum, which was recently granted.

The ground floor was gifted to the company by the building’s owner, Tom McCarthy, specifically for use as a public museum.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly, who is a director of the company, says it’s an exciting time for the town and brings a vacant building back into use:

