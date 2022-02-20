Advertisement
New Bill would ban permission for LNG infrastructure in Ireland

Feb 20, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
A new Bill being put forward by a Green Party TD would ban the granting of planning permission for all LNG infrastructure in Ireland.

The Bill, proposed by Deputy Neasa Hourigan, is backed by the climate activist group Not Here Not Anywhere, and is part of the group's “Keep Ireland LNG Free” campaign.

Shannon LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, has submitted a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála for the development of a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank at a cost of €650 million.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said earlier this month that the government will not interfere with the planning application, and it will have to rely on natural gas as a transition fuel.

Brian Cuthbert of the Not Here Not Anywhere group says the Bill is an opportunity for the government to take immediate climate action to safeguard the future.

 

