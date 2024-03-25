Astellas’ new proposed facility has been hailed as the largest ever foreign direct investment in Kerry in a single project.

The sod was turned on the pharmaceutical giant’s new €330 million development at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee this morning.

A function in the Munster Technological University after the sod-turning was attended by representatives from Astellas, IDA Ireland, and elected representatives, among others.

During a 16-minute speech, Minister for Trade, Enterprise, and Employment Simon Coveney, who did not take questions from the media, said this investment is a sign of confidence in Kerry.

Astellas has also now taken over IDA Ireland’s first Advanced Technology Building at the Kerry Technology Park, adjacent to the site of its planned facility.

IDA Ireland has committed to building a second Advanced Technology Building at the Kerry Tech Park.

Speaking to Radio Kerry this afternoon, CEO of IDA Ireland, Michael Lohan, says the agency will be working through pre-planning and design over the next 12-18 months.