IDA Ireland says it welcomes the announcement by Astellas to take over the lease on its existing Advanced Technology Building in Tralee.

Astellas announced yesterday it is to take over the lease of the IDA facility at the Kerry Technology Park, which was built in 2017.

The facility was formerly leased to Central Pharma, a UK-based company which promised to create 100 jobs for Tralee, but provided none.

Radio Kerry can confirm this lease has now been transferred to Astellas.

In 2018, UK-based company Central Pharma took a 20-year lease on the facility, promising it would create 100 jobs for Tralee by 2023.

As of October last year, Minister for Trade, Enterprise, and Employment, Simon Coveney, told the Dáil the company had no employees and two vacancies at its Tralee base.

Records previously released to Radio Kerry under FOI show IDA Ireland has spent over €2 million on the site since 1st March 2017.

Astellas has now confirmed it will move into this building.

The company was recently granted planning permission for a new, €330 million state-of-the-art facility at the Kerry Tech Park, adding to its existing facility in Killorglin.

IDA Ireland says the building was leased from IDA Ireland by Central Pharma since 2018 and the company recently took the decision to transfer the lease to Astellas.

The IDA says Central Pharma honoured the terms set out under its lease agreement and the lease was not terminated, but re-assigned to Astellas Pharmas.

The IDA says it considers Astellas to be a suitable and appropriate tenant for the building and looks forward to working with them as they continue to invest in the region.

The company says the building it will now lease in Tralee will complement its €330 million development, offering a purpose-built and flexible space, which will be invaluable during the build and once the facility is fully operational.

The company says this expansion continues to demonstrate its commitment to Kerry and its belief in Tralee’s potential as a vibrant hub of life sciences and technology.