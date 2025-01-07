The National Ambulance Service is asking people to stay indoors as the service labours under huge pressure.

Community Engagement Manager with the National Ambulance Service, Ger O’Dea says voluntary groups, including Community First Responders, are proving essential.

He says call-outs to minor accidents on the ice are increasingly putting pressure on the emergency services, which must prioritise major emergencies.

Mr O’Dea also reissued an appeal for people to check on elderly and vulnerable neighbours who might be waiting to be found having fallen on the ice: