A defibrillator in Tralee town centre, which had been temporarily decommissioned, is back in service.

Voluntary organisation, Tralee Community First Responders, recently advised the public that the life-saving device was unavailable for use.

The defibrillator, which is located in the Mall, Tralee, had been used in the early hours of Sunday morning (22nd December).

Advertisement

It has now been replaced.