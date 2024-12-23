Tralee Community First Responders advise defibrillator in the Mall currently out of service following use

Tralee Community First Responders are advising that a defibrillator in the town centre is temporarily out of service.

The group, which is a voluntary organisation, provides 24-hour coverage of of trained Cardiac First Responders to assist the National Ambulance Service.

It says the defibrillator, which is located in the Mall, Tralee, was used in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 22nd).

Tralee Community First Responders are advising the unit is currently out of service and will be replaced as soon as possible.