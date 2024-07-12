Advertisement
News

N70 Ring of Kerry road reopens following fatal road traffic crash yesterday evening

Jul 12, 2024 11:09 By radiokerrynews
N70 Ring of Kerry road reopens following fatal road traffic crash yesterday evening
Share this article

The N70 Ring of Kerry road has been reopened following a fatal road traffic accident yesterday evening.

The road between Sneem and Waterville had been closed to through traffic since six o'clock yesterday evening.

This included stopping access for busses and touring coaches travelling on the Ring of Kerry today.

Advertisement

These diversions have now been lifted.

It follows the death of a man in his 70s in a single-vehicle road collision at Coad near Caherdaniel.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Advertisement

The man, who had been driving a van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

The HSE are hosting free walk in clinic for MMR vaccination in Tralee
Advertisement
Registrations open for Alzheimer Society of Ireland's annual Memory Walk
St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre announce new musician-in-residence
Advertisement

Recommended

The HSE are hosting free walk in clinic for MMR vaccination in Tralee
Registrations open for Alzheimer Society of Ireland's annual Memory Walk
Oran Crowe signs for Kerry FC
St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre announce new musician-in-residence
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus