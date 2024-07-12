The N70 Ring of Kerry road has been reopened following a fatal road traffic accident yesterday evening.

The road between Sneem and Waterville had been closed to through traffic since six o'clock yesterday evening.

This included stopping access for busses and touring coaches travelling on the Ring of Kerry today.

These diversions have now been lifted.

It follows the death of a man in his 70s in a single-vehicle road collision at Coad near Caherdaniel.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The man, who had been driving a van, was pronounced dead at the scene.