Man (70s) dies following road collision on Ring of Kerry

A man in his 70s has died following a road collision on the Ring of Kerry.

He was the driver of a van which crashed on the N70 near Caherdaniel, shortly after 6 o'clock yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision involving a van on the N70 Ring of Kerry at Coad near Caherdaniel.

A man in his 70s, who was the driver of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The local coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses with camera footage, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The N70 Ring of Kerry at the crash site is closed to through traffic and diversions will be in place for several more hours.

Traffic between Sneem and Waterville is restricted to local access only.

Gardaí are asking motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

There will be no access for buses travelling on the Ring of Kerry road today.