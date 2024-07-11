Advertisement
Man dies following crash on the Ring of Kerry

Jul 11, 2024 23:09 By radiokerrynews
Man dies following crash on the Ring of Kerry
Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision on the Ring of Kerry this evening.

Shortly after 6pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a van on the Ring of Kerry (N70) at Coad near Caherdaniel.

The driver of the van, a man in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The scene is preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified. The deceased man has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The road at the crash site is closed to through traffic, diversions are in place and will remain in effect overnight on the N70 Ring of Kerry. Traffic between Sneem and Waterville is restricted to local access only. Motorists should plan their journeys accordingly.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are requesting those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

