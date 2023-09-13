Multi-million-euro extension approved for Tralee secondary school

A multi-million-euro extension has been approved for a Tralee secondary school.

This is the second multi-million-euro building project announced for Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School in Tralee in recent months.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced the approval for this project.

This extension will see the school get an additional six classrooms which will be dedicated for the provision of special education with five pastoral rooms.

It’ll also include six engineering rooms, two graphics rooms, two science labs and a prep area, two art rooms with six project store rooms, two construction studies rooms and one home economics room.

The Department of Education will also provide funding for reconfiguration works to the existing campus which will create four new general classrooms, a new textiles room and a design and computer graphics room.

Minister Norma Foley says this announcement is an endorsement of the school community at Mercy Mounthawk and recognises their tireless commitment and endeavour to educating the young people of Tralee and surrounding areas.

She says this ambitious building project will provide state-of-the-art facilities for the school community while also developing bespoke classrooms dedicated for the provision of on campus special education.