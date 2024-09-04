Muckross Rowing Club Festival to commemorate 100th Anniversary of the ‘Elizabeth Rose’ boat in celebration at Muckross House

A festival will commemorate one of the oldest traditonal racing boats in Killarney, at a celebration in Muckross House.

The Muckross Rowing Club Festival, which is on Sunday the 15th of September, also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Muckross House being open to the public.

The ‘Elizabeth Rose’ is one of the oldest traditional racing boats on the Lakes of Killarney.

It was named in honour of Elizabeth Rose Vincent, daughter of Arthur Rose and Maud Bourn Vincent who were the last private owners of Muckross House and Estate before it was gifted to the State in 1933.

The occasion will honour the heritage of rowing within the Muckross Estate and the six Killarney rowing clubs.

They are Commercials RC, Flesk Valley RC, Fossa RC, Muckross RC, St. Brendan’s RC and Workmen’s RC.

The festival is free and offers an opportunity to the public to learn more about the special history of rowing in Muckross and Killarney.