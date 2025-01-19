MTU Researcher wins prestigious award

A PhD Researcher from Munster Technological University has become the first researcher from the institute to win a prestigious award.

Muhammad Muneeb Saad has received the Lero Director Prize recognizing his work in Generative Adversarial Networks.

The awards were presented in December and recognised nine top academics and researchers from leading Irish universities and institutes of technology.

Muhammad's award winning research investigates and addresses the challenges associated with utilizing Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) within the domain of biomedical imaging. Muhammad's evaluation and development of metrics to assess synthetic image diversity and quality to enable quantitative analysis has resulted in novel GANs with improved training schemes and advanced architectures, enhancing our understanding of GAN applications in biomedical imaging.

The Lero Director's Prizes are presented annually to exceptional Lero members from the Lero 12 partner universities and institutes of technology, recognizing their outstanding work and achievements throughout the year. This year's honorees hailed from the University of Galway, University of Limerick, University College Cork, Munster Technological University, and Maynooth University.

Lero Director, Lionel Briand, congratulated the winners and emphasized the importance of their contributions to the field of software research. Briand stated, "The Lero Director's Prizes highlight the dedication and excellence of our members in advancing software engineering, information systems, and human-computer interaction across various cutting-edge areas."

Commenting on his achievement, Muhammad Muneeb Saad, said: "I am truly honoured to receive this award. It is a prestigious recognition of my research contributions during the PhD. I thank the Lero Director, Professor Lionel Briand, and the selection committee for recognizing my work. This award is an appreciation of my PhD work and a motivation to continue pursuing my research passions. I am committed to making a positive impact in the field and contributing to the betterment of the society."}