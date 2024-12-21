MTU to offer two new courses for upcoming academic year

Munster Technological University has announced the addition of two new courses for the upcoming academic year.

Students at the Kerry and Cork campuses will now have the opportunity to complete honours degrees in Digital Health and Informatics for Healthcare and Food Business.

The Informatics for Healthcare and Food Business course will be led by Fiona O’Flynn, head of the department of international medical/pharmacy commencement programmes in MTU Kerry North Campus (Tralee)

Both courses are designed to address the growing demands of the digital health and food business sectors

The BSc (Honours) in Digital Health and Informatics for Healthcare aims to meet the growing demand for a specialised workforce for the digital transformation of healthcare. It is the first of its kind and the only level 8 programme in this area in Ireland. This is a four-year programme comprising three years on campus followed by one year paid work placement. Students will study modules linking three pillars: bioscience, health science and data science so that they graduate with an understanding of the medical and human sciences as well as advanced technical knowledge and skills. An interdisciplinary delivery approach reflects the multi-professional teams in medical technology development and healthcare settings. Graduates of this programme will be competent in the management and analysis of health data, support the development and implementation of digital health solutions and technologies, and assess the quality and effectiveness of digital health systems, with career opportunities in both public and private sectors, including the HSE, private hospital groups, pharma and technology companies.

The BSc (Honours) in Food Business aims to integrate business with the dynamic world of food production and management. This is a four-year level 8 programme. This course allows students to develop an extensive range of practical and critical thinking skills in the areas of food studies, food science, business and the entire product development cycle. All aspects of the programme are intrinsically linked to the food industry, which is rapidly expanding and changing its future focus to meet consumer demands and expectations. Through a blend of academic and practical learning, students will gain valuable insights into the food industry’s supply chains, entrepreneurship, and sustainable practices, positioning them for leadership roles in the global food business landscape. The programme is designed to provide learners with a holistic comprehension of the food industry. With subjects covering food, food science and business underpinned by sustainability, new and future technology, analytics, management, and leadership, graduates will become leaders in food business, having experienced solving real-world matters and meeting industry leaders.

Commenting on the new courses, Maggie Cusack, President of MTU said: “MTU is proud to offer these two brand new courses for the upcoming academic year. We are looking forward to welcoming our first cohort of students to these programmes in September 2025. The new courses will help graduates prepare to lead and succeed in a competitive global environment. As the first deadline for CAO approaches on January 25th, we encourage prospective students to review the courses' programmes in detail and consider Munster Technological University as their first choice.”

The programmes are now available to review online. Visit www.mtu.ie/courses for more information.