MTU Kerry transformed into teddy bear hospital

Dec 2, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry transformed into teddy bear hospital
On Saturday 2nd December 2023, Munster Technological University will welcome hundreds of children and their families to the North Campus in Tralee for its Teddy Bear Hospital. The special event is being organised by students and staff from MTU and RCSI (Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland). This year, MTU is partnering with University Hospital Kerry and funds raised on the day will be used to supply equipment for play therapy in the hospital's paediatric ward. The aim of the Teddy Bear Hospital is to ease the stress and tension that a child feels when attending a hospital or when seeing a doctor, as well as finding out more about what doctors, nurses and healthcare specialists and professionals do as part of their jobs.
Today Munster Technological University is welcoming hundreds of children and their families to the North Campus in Tralee.

The university is hosting a teddy bear hospital organised by students and staff from MTU as well as the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

This year MTU has joined forces with University Hospital Kerry.

Funds raised from today will be used to supply equipment for play therapy in UHK’s paediatric ward.

The aim of the teddy bear hospital is to ease a child’s stress or worry when going to hospital or seeing a doctor.

It allows children find out more about what doctors, nurses and other medical professionals do.

