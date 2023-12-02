MTU Kerry transformed into teddy bear hospital

Today Munster Technological University is welcoming hundreds of children and their families to the North Campus in Tralee.

The university is hosting a teddy bear hospital organised by students and staff from MTU as well as the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

This year MTU has joined forces with University Hospital Kerry.

Funds raised from today will be used to supply equipment for play therapy in UHK’s paediatric ward.

The aim of the teddy bear hospital is to ease a child’s stress or worry when going to hospital or seeing a doctor.

It allows children find out more about what doctors, nurses and other medical professionals do.