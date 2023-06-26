Advertisement
MTU head of culinary arts says hospitality should be included in governments critical skills list

Jun 26, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
The hospitality sector needs to be included on the government's critical skills list.

That’s the view of TJ O'Connor, head of section of the hotel, culinary arts and tourism department at MTU Kerry, who was reacting to the announcement of a review of occupations on the list.

Mr O’Connor says including hospitality and tourism, could help to address the staff shortages within the industries.

He says there are currently over 2,000 employment adverts for chefs online, with over 125 based in Kerry.

Mr O’Connor believes hospitality has suffered reputational damage, but there are many career opportunities in the industry.

TJ O’Connor says MTU Kerry links up with other European institutes in the culinary arts sector to progress learning.

The Tralee campus will welcome 18 students from Hungary this week, to train and build up experience within the industry.

He says student exchanges from Italy, France and Slovenia are also on the cards.

Mr O’Connor believes the programme is highly beneficial for the students and the sector in the county.

