MTU Business Academy to be launched this Friday

A new resource aiming to drive commercial engagement with Munster Technological University is set to be launched on Friday.

The MTU Business Academy will support and promote a number of part‐time programmes for executives and professionals.

It’ll collaborates internally and externally to showcase best-practice, identify priorities in customised learning, Continuing Professional Development, and research and consultancy needs.

It’ll be officially launched by MTU President, Maggie Cusack this Friday at 11am online – people must register in advance here.

Manager of the MTU Business Academy, Pat Culhane, would like it to become a leader in providing educational programmes to executives and professionals.

