MTU awards first cohort in sustainable agriculture

Dec 15, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Certificate in Sustainable Agriculture Class of 2023. Photo: Domnick Walsh
The first cohort of students to undertake a new programme in Sustainable Agriculture graduated this week.

The course is delivered by MTU’s Biological and Pharmaceutical Science Department.

20 graduates across the agricultural industry were the first to be awarded a Certificate in Sustainable Agriculture at an inaugural ceremony.

The programme grants students access to industry experts and networks in Biodiversity, Industry One Health, Agricultural Environmental Impact and Climate Change and Mitigation.

