Moyvane independent candidate aligned to Healy-Raes doesn’t want to be bound by party politics

A North Kerry man, who’s received the backing of Michael Healy-Rae, says he’s running as an independent as he doesn’t want to be bound by party politics.

Liam ‘Speedy’ Nolan, who owns a bar in Moyvane, is to contest next year’s county council election in the Listowel Municipal District.

He’s a supporter of Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae, who’s backing him and was at the campaign launch on Friday.

Liam ‘Speedy’ Nolan says he’s been working with Michael Healy-Rae for many years and is honoured to be aligned with him and the Healy-Rae name.