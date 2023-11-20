Advertisement
Moyvane independent candidate aligned to Healy-Raes doesn’t want to be bound by party politics

Nov 20, 2023 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Local election candidate for the Listowel MD, Liam Speedy Nolan from Moyvane, with Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and Deputy Michael Healy-Rae. Photo: Jackie Healy-Rae Facebook
A North Kerry man, who’s received the backing of Michael Healy-Rae, says he’s running as an independent as he doesn’t want to be bound by party politics.

Liam ‘Speedy’ Nolan, who owns a bar in Moyvane, is to contest next year’s county council election in the Listowel Municipal District.

He’s a supporter of Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae, who’s backing him and was at the campaign launch on Friday.

Liam ‘Speedy’ Nolan says he’s been working with Michael Healy-Rae for many years and is honoured to be aligned with him and the Healy-Rae name.

 

