A mother says she believes Listowel gardaí saved her baby daughter’s life after the infant choked and lost consciousness.

Donna O’Loughlin says her seven-week-old baby Precious would have died were it not for the intervention of gardaí in Listowel.

Last Saturday night, Ms O’Loughlin and her husband Joe were at home in Athea; they had been bottle-feeding Precious, when the infant got into difficulties.

The couple contacted Listowel Garda Station as it was the nearest one open.

Donna O’Loughlin says Garda Eleanor Shiels answered their call and talked them through what they needed to do.

When baby Precious and her parents arrived at Listowel Garda Station, gardaí were waiting to give them an escort to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Precious has since been released from hospital and is recovering.

It’s believed severe reflux blocked her airwaves and caused her to choke.

