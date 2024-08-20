Advertisement
News

Mother of seven-week-old baby thanks Listowel gardaí for saving infant's life

Aug 20, 2024 17:27 By radiokerrynews
Mother of seven-week-old baby thanks Listowel gardaí for saving infant's life
Photo of Precious used with permission of Donna O'Loughlin.
Share this article

A mother says she believes Listowel gardaí saved her baby daughter’s life after the infant choked and lost consciousness.

Donna O’Loughlin says her seven-week-old baby Precious would have died were it not for the intervention of gardaí in Listowel.

Last Saturday night, Ms O’Loughlin and her husband Joe were at home in Athea; they had been bottle-feeding Precious, when the infant got into difficulties.

Advertisement

The couple contacted Listowel Garda Station as it was the nearest one open.

Donna O’Loughlin says Garda Eleanor Shiels answered their call and talked them through what they needed to do.

Advertisement

When baby Precious and her parents arrived at Listowel Garda Station, gardaí were waiting to give them an escort to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Precious has since been released from hospital and is recovering.

It’s believed severe reflux blocked her airwaves and caused her to choke.

Advertisement

Donna O’Loughlin says Listowel gardaí saved her baby's life.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

14 Roses take to the stage tonight for night two of Rose of Tralee
Advertisement
Fenit and Barrow at risk of flooding and isolation if tombolo not saved
Cyclist hospitalised following crash with car in Cahersiveen this morning
Advertisement

Recommended

14 Roses take to the stage tonight for night two of Rose of Tralee
Kerry County Council activates Severe Weather Assessment Team protocol following Met Éireann advisory
Castleisland-Farranfore road down to one lane following collision
Pauls announce captain for the season ahead
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus