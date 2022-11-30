Advertisement
Centenary of Garda Síochána commemorated in Listowel

Nov 30, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Centenary of Garda Síochána commemorated in Listowel
Kerry Garda Division Centenary Event, Listowel, November 30th, 2022. Photo by Caroline O'Sullivan from Tralee whose daughter Erin was honoured with the title of honorary garda along with other Little Blue Heroes.
The Garda Commissioner says it’s been an honour to attend a ceremony marking the centenary of the first garda officers’ arrival in Kerry.

On this day 100 years ago, members of the then Civic Guard took up duty in Listowel Garda Station.

Speaking to Radio Kerry’s Treasa Murphy, Inspector Tim O’Keeffe from Listowel Garda Station puts into context the significance of the event.

In addition to the plaque unveiling ceremony, a parade to mark the centenary also took place in Listowel.

A wreath-laying ceremony was also held.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says it’s been a very special day.

 

