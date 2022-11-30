Centenary of Garda Síochána commemorated in Listowel

The Garda Commissioner says it’s been an honour to attend a ceremony marking the centenary of the first garda officers’ arrival in Kerry.
On this day 100 years ago, members of the then Civic Guard took up duty in Listowel Garda Station.
Speaking to Radio Kerry’s Treasa Murphy, Inspector Tim O’Keeffe from Listowel Garda Station puts into context the significance of the event.
In addition to the plaque unveiling ceremony, a parade to mark the centenary also took place in Listowel.
A wreath-laying ceremony was also held.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says it’s been a very special day.
On this day, 1922 the then Civic Guards took up duty in Listowel, Co. Kerry. — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 30, 2022
As part of this morning’s commemorations in the town, the Garda Commissioner unveiled a memorial at the same station exactly 100 years on.#Garda100 pic.twitter.com/uBH3EpEzPz
