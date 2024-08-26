Advertisement
More than half of people in Kerry didn’t use all their annual leave

Aug 26, 2024 16:07 By radiokerrynews
More than half of people in Kerry didn't use all their annual leave
More than half of people (51%) in Kerry didn’t take all their holidays last year.

That's according to research on annual leave undertaken by FRS Recruitment.

This is above the national average, with 42% of people around the country failing to use up all their leave last year.

1 in 4 people (24%) in Kerry didn’t take 5 days or more days of their annual leave

23% didn’t take 4 days, 9% had 3 days which went unused, 25% also opted against using up 2 days of leave and 11% had 1 day of their holidays remaining.

FRS Recruitment General Manager, Lynn McCormack thinks people aren't taking their holidays because they feel they have too much work to get done.

