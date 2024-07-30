Advertisement
FRS rebrands as FRS Co-Op

Jul 30, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
FRS rebrands as FRS Co-Op
Proudly welcoming the new FRS Co-Op brand outside the FRS office in Castleisland were (left to right) Donal Brodrick, FRS Recruitment, Chloe O’Connor and Sean Cronin, FRS Farm Services.
FRS, the multi-million euro social enterprise co-operative, has rebranded as FRS Co-Op.

The group, which employs approximately 230 people in Kerry, includes several nationally renowned businesses working across employment, fencing, government and training.

FRS Recruitment operates from a premise in Castleisland and Turas Nua also has offices in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Dingle and Caherciveen.

There are also substantial numbers of FRS Farm Service personnel based in the county, as well as more than ten members of the FRS Fencing team.

FRS Co-Op says this is an exciting time as they look to build on the considerable achievements over the last 40 years.

Other FRS businesses also active in Kerry include FRS Training, FRS Contract Services, Herdwatch, the leading farm management app and WrkWrk, the temporary employment service.

