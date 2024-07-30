FRS rebrands as FRS Co-Op

FRS, the multi-million euro social enterprise co-operative, has rebranded as FRS Co-Op.

The group, which employs approximately 230 people in Kerry, includes several nationally renowned businesses working across employment, fencing, government and training.

FRS Recruitment operates from a premise in Castleisland and Turas Nua also has offices in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Dingle and Caherciveen.

There are also substantial numbers of FRS Farm Service personnel based in the county, as well as more than ten members of the FRS Fencing team.

FRS Co-Op says this is an exciting time as they look to build on the considerable achievements over the last 40 years.

Other FRS businesses also active in Kerry include FRS Training, FRS Contract Services, Herdwatch, the leading farm management app and WrkWrk, the temporary employment service.