More than half of employers in Kerry say housing crisis is impacting recruitment

More than half of employers in Kerry say the housing crisis is impacting on recruitment in the county.

That’s among the findings of the FRS Recruitment Employment Insights Report which surveyed 1,886 people nationwide.

Of those who took part in Kerry, 52% of employers found housing issues were having an impact when it came to recruitment.

Gwen Leyden is head of recruitment with FRS Recruitment, which has offices in Kerry.

Speaking on In Business, she said employees now have an expectation of hybrid working and this could help employers address the challenges presented by the housing crisis: