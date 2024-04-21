Catch-up clinics for the MMR vaccination are continuing across Kerry.

Measles cases are on the rise in Ireland and the MMR vaccine is the only proven protection against the highly infectious disease, which can cause serious complications.

Two doses are needed to be fully vaccinated.

If you are not sure if you have had the MMR vaccine when you were a child, the HSE says it will not harm you to get the MMR vaccine again now.

Anyone needing a first dose of the MMR vaccine should contact their GP.

There will be free walk-in clinics in Tralee this Wednesday and Friday:

