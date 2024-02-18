Missing Listowel girl found safe and well

A girl missing from Kerry has been found safe and well.
17-year-old, Lauryn Linehan was missing from Listowel since Wednesday, February 14th.
Gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance on the matter
