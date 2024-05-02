Nominations are being sought for the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2024.

The awards recognise the contribution young people, aged between 13 and 21, make to their communities throughout the county.

Awards will be presented to individuals who have made a positive contribution to their community and make it a better place to live.

The closing date for nominations is May 31st and nomination forms are available from any Garda Station in Kerry or are also available to download on www.leestrand.ie/garda-awards/

The awards will be presented in September.