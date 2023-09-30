Waterville's Ryan Griffin overall winner of Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

A Waterville teenager, who won a silver medal at the Special Olympics, is this year’s overall winner of the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards.

16-year-old Ryan Griffin was presented with his award in Tralee last night.

Ryan, who’s a member of Skellig Stars club, was nominated by Mairead O’Sullivan from Killorglin Family Resource Centre.

Twenty-five recipients, in total, were honoured at the awards ceremony held in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel.

Last June Ryan Griffin from Tarmons, Waterville won silver for Ireland in the Special Olympics which took place in Berlin; he was the only member of Team Ireland from Kerry.

Award organisers praised Ryan for his hard work and determination in achieving his goals and inspiring others. They noted how he has overcome challenges, including a communication hurdle, by focusing on his great abilities.

The group award was won by The Upcyclers from Casteisland Community College, a group of committed environmentalists in the school.

Erin O’Sullivan from Tralee received the special achievement award.

Amber Dunne and Eoin Buckley of Banna Rescue won the community safety award while the Inspiring Our Youth accolade was given to Elma Walsh of the Donal Walsh #LiveLife Foundation.

Twenty merit award certificates were presented to young people who’ve made their communities better places to live in:

Rutendo Mukwata, Kenmare;

Aaron Horgan, Ballyheigue;

Aliz Gul, Killarney;

Anna Landy, Tralee;

Caitlin Faley, Listowel;

Cillian Ginty, Tralee;

Cliona Foley, Kenmare;

Ethan Ward, Kielduff;

Habitat Heroes of Meán Scoil Nua an Leith Triúigh,Castlegregory;

Joey McCarthy, Killarney;

John O’Connor, Killarney;

Julia Beasley, Listowel;

Laura Scanlon, Kilgarvan;

Leila Halloran, Tralee;

Nattagun Ryan, Killarney;

Orla Ní Chinnéide, Dingle;

Pauric Meaney, Abbeydorney;

Roisín Dalby, Dingle;

Samuel Behal, Killarney;

St Brendan’s Choir, Killarney.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell said the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding young people and thanked Lee Strand for its sponsorship and support.

Chairperson of Lee Strand Donal Pierse said, "Lee Strand is delighted to support the Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards since 1998. The awards are a fantastic celebration of the outstanding achievements of young people and voluntary groups who enhance community life in Kerry."