16-year-old Ryan Griffin from Waterville has won silver for Ireland in the Special Olympics.

The teenager, who’s a member of Skellig Stars club, claimed the medal in the mini-javelin competition this afternoon.

Ryan, who’s from Tarmons, will be competing in the 100 metres later today.

His parents, Adrian and Angela, and brother Gavin watched Ryan receive his medal at the ceremony in Berlin.

Adrian says his family and friends are so proud of Ryan’s achievements.