Ronnie O’Sullivan will have to wait for an eighth World Snooker Championship.

He was beaten 13-10 by 2015 champion Stuart Bingham in last night’s quarter-final.

Bingham will begin his semi-final with Jak Jones in the evening session at the Crucible.

Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert will get the day underway, after Wilson completed a 13-frames to 8 win over John Higgins last night.