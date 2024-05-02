Villa In European Action Tonight

Aston Villa will play a European semi-final for the first time in 42-years tonight.
They’re without suspended first-choice goalkeeper Emi Martinez for the first leg of their Conference League semi-final at home to Olympiakos.
That competition’s other semi-final pits Fiorentina against Club Brugge.
The road to Dublin takes one of its final turns tonight, as the Europa League reaches the semi-final stage.
Roma are at home to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.
And Marseille play Liverpool’s conquerors, Atalanta.