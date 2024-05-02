Villa In European Action Tonight

Aston Villa will play a European semi-final for the first time in 42-years tonight.

They’re without suspended first-choice goalkeeper Emi Martinez for the first leg of their Conference League semi-final at home to Olympiakos.

That competition’s other semi-final pits Fiorentina against Club Brugge.

The road to Dublin takes one of its final turns tonight, as the Europa League reaches the semi-final stage.

Roma are at home to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

And Marseille play Liverpool’s conquerors, Atalanta.