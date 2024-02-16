Advertisement
News

Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in North Kerry

Feb 16, 2024 17:20 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in North Kerry
Share this article

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager from North Kerry.

17-year-old Lauryn Linehan, was last seen in Listowel on Wednesday evening (February 14th).

Lauryn is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slim build, with long black hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black bomber jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information on Lauryn's whereabouts is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two men arrested after substantial drugs seizure and follow up searches in Kerry and Cork
Advertisement
Revenue seize €46,000 in cash after searching a property in Kerry
Saint John of God Community Services transferring all service responsibilities nationwide to HSE
Advertisement

Recommended

Two men arrested after substantial drugs seizure and follow up searches in Kerry and Cork
Revenue seize €46,000 in cash after searching a property in Kerry
Saint John of God Community Services transferring all service responsibilities nationwide to HSE
Sports minister in Killarney to discuss redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus