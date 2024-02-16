Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in North Kerry

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing teenager from North Kerry.

17-year-old Lauryn Linehan, was last seen in Listowel on Wednesday evening (February 14th).

Lauryn is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slim build, with long black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black bomber jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information on Lauryn's whereabouts is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.