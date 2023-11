This year’s Miss Kerry has raised €750 for charity.

Leah Galloway from Ballyheigue, selected the Kerry Mental Health Association as her charity partner during her time as Miss Kerry.

Ms Galloway fundraised by organising a coffee morning in the Tralee Bay Wetlands on #TieDayFriday.

She presented the proceeds to John Drummey, who is the General Manager of Kerry Mental Health Association.