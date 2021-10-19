Advertisement
News

Minister says healthcare workers should get a COVID booster

Oct 19, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Minister says healthcare workers should get a COVID booster Minister says healthcare workers should get a COVID booster
Share this article

Healthcare workers should be given a COVID-19 booster.

That’s according to Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler, who was in the county yesterday to visit mental health and elderly care facilities.

She was speaking after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee approved boosters for those aged over 60.

Advertisement

Minister Butler wants the booster to be approved for healthcare workers, as most were vaccinated at the start of the year and the vaccine’s waning efficacy over the time must be considered.

She says we’re at a critical juncture.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus