Minister says healthcare workers should get a COVID booster

Healthcare workers should be given a COVID-19 booster.

That’s according to Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler, who was in the county yesterday to visit mental health and elderly care facilities.

She was speaking after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee approved boosters for those aged over 60.

Minister Butler wants the booster to be approved for healthcare workers, as most were vaccinated at the start of the year and the vaccine’s waning efficacy over the time must be considered.

She says we’re at a critical juncture.