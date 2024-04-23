Advertisement
News

Mid-Kerry voluntary group aims to plant 100,000 trees by 2030

Apr 23, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
Mid-Kerry voluntary group aims to plant 100,000 trees by 2030
Share this article

A voluntary group in mid-Kerry aims to plant 100,000 trees by 2030.

Local Roots wants to promote locally owned woodlands and hedgerows to enhance biodiversity and sustainability.

The community project aims to help landowners avail of the government’s new native tree area scheme, to support the creation of small, native forests.

Advertisement

Local Roots will help landowners source native trees and provide the manpower to plant them.

In January, the voluntary group planted the first 1,100 trees at a site in Cromane.

Debbie Reynolds, co-founder of Local Roots, says the group has received a great reaction from the local community.

Advertisement

And you can listen to a full report on Local Roots on Ours to Protect on Radio Kerry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

€2.5 million for rural roads and laneways in Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing for assaults on Gardaí
Appeal for public’s help after money stolen from handbag in Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

€2.5 million for rural roads and laneways in Kerry
Kerry GRA rep calls for mandatory sentencing for assaults on Gardaí
HSE's COVID-19 spring booster vaccination now available in Kerry
Kerry animal charity receive portion €200,000 grant from Maxi Zoo
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus