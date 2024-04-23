A voluntary group in mid-Kerry aims to plant 100,000 trees by 2030.

Local Roots wants to promote locally owned woodlands and hedgerows to enhance biodiversity and sustainability.

The community project aims to help landowners avail of the government’s new native tree area scheme, to support the creation of small, native forests.

Local Roots will help landowners source native trees and provide the manpower to plant them.

In January, the voluntary group planted the first 1,100 trees at a site in Cromane.

Debbie Reynolds, co-founder of Local Roots, says the group has received a great reaction from the local community.

