Michael Healy-Rae says Ukrainian refugee move from Ballybunion delayed

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says a plan to move Ukrainians from their accommodation in Ballybunion has been delayed.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the Department of Integration had told 60 Ukrainian refugees living in the Golf Hotel in Ballybunion that they must leave.

Michael Healy-Rae said it was his understanding that people seeking international protection would be moved into the Golf Hotel.

He opposes this.

The Kerry TD – who will be a minister of state in the new government – says he’s been told by the Department of Integration that the plan to move refugees out of the hotel has been put on hold.

Michael Healy-Rae says no decision will be made until a minister of state for integration and immigration has been appointed.

He believes the new minister will be announced in the middle of next week.