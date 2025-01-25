Advertisement
News

Michael Healy-Rae says Ukrainian refugee move from Ballybunion delayed

Jan 25, 2025 12:36 By radiokerrynews
Michael Healy-Rae says Ukrainian refugee move from Ballybunion delayed
Share this article

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says a plan to move Ukrainians from their accommodation in Ballybunion has been delayed.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the Department of Integration had told 60 Ukrainian refugees living in the Golf Hotel in Ballybunion that they must leave.

Michael Healy-Rae said it was his understanding that people seeking international protection would be moved into the Golf Hotel.

Advertisement

He opposes this.

The Kerry TD – who will be a minister of state in the new government – says he’s been told by the Department of Integration that the plan to move refugees out of the hotel has been put on hold.

Michael Healy-Rae says no decision will be made until a minister of state for integration and immigration has been appointed.

Advertisement

He believes the new minister will be announced in the middle of next week.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

12,000 customers without power in Kerry this afternoon
Advertisement
Initial project approval granted for new facilities for Castleisland school
Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

12,000 customers without power in Kerry this afternoon
Initial project approval granted for new facilities for Castleisland school
Super & National Leagues continue today
Pre season defeat for Kerry FC
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus