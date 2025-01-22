Advertisement
News

Kerry TD says he’s been told international protection applicants will be housed in North Kerry Hotel over coming days

Jan 22, 2025 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD says he’s been told international protection applicants will be housed in North Kerry Hotel over coming days
Photo: Kerry County Council
A Kerry TD says it’s his understanding that international protection applicants will be housed in a North Kerry hotel over the coming days.

An estimated 60 Ukrainians who've been living in the Golf Hotel in Ballybunion since 2022 have been told they must move out and find alternative accommodation.

Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae says this has caused a lot of concern locally.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he’s been told no contract has yet been signed, but it’s his understanding international protection applicants will be moved into the Golf Hotel in Ballybunion under the contract that already exists for the former Ukrainian residents.

He is critical of the lack of consultation with elected representatives and members of the local community.

Correspondence from the Department of Integration to Deputy Healy-Rae states the need for Ukraine State-supported accommodation is decreasing across the country since last year, and this means that some current Ukraine accommodation centres will be closing.

It adds that some Ukraine properties have been accommodating international protection applicants in vacancies at their properties and some have expressed an interest in providing accommodation for international protection applicants.

The Department says it’s received numerous queries asking if new international applicants would be arriving in Ballybunion in the coming days and it says this is not the case.

However, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he’s been told people will be moved in over the coming days:

