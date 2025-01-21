Advertisement
Reports Ukrainians told to vacate Golf Hotel in Ballybunion after more than two years

Jan 21, 2025 17:09 By radiokerrynews
It's understood an estimated 60 Ukrainians who've been living in a North Kerry hotel for more than two years, have been told they must move out and find alternative accommodation.

The group have been living at the Golf Hotel in Ballybunion, since the summer of 2022, following the Russian invasion of their country.

It's not yet been confirmed, what's planned for the facility, once the building is vacated.

At one point, there were 245 Ukrainians living at the former Golf Hotel, which is owned by the Treacy Hotel Group.

This included families with young children, as well as elderly people.

In the past two years, many have moved out into private accommodation, but in the region of 60 people are still living there.

These residents all received a letter from the Department of Integration, advising them they must be out of the hotel by February 7th.

They've been told to expect another letter shortly, which will include details of their new accommodation.

The letter says, that as a result of the significant numbers of people who've come to Ireland seeking temporary protection and accommodation, they can't respond to requests for accommodation of a certain type or location.

The Golf Hotel residents have also been told that almost all the accommodation they've been provide with is temporary, which means theymay have to move again to another location.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Department of Integration for comment.

