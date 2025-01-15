Michael Healy-Rae says people will see the stamp of the Healy-Raes in the shape of Kerry in the future.

He and his brother Danny, both Independent TDs for Kerry, have announced they will support the incoming government until November 2029, along with the Regional Independents Group.

It’s reported that Michael Healy-Rae is set to become a Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, with Responsibility for Forestry.

Advertisement

He will become Kerry's 12th Minister of State, and Kerry's second forestry minister: that role was held briefly by Thomas McEllistrim in 1982.

Michael Healy-Rae says he and his brother will not forget the issues faced by the people of Kerry, having agreed to support Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.