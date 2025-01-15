Advertisement
News

Michael Healy Rae: We hope to work in a meaningful way from within government to support the people of Kerry

Jan 15, 2025 08:25 By radiokerrynews
Michael and Danny Healy-Rae celebrate after being elected in Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae says he and his brother, Deputy Danny Healy Rae hope to work in a meaningful way from within government to support the people of Kerry with the issues that matter most to them.

He spoke to Radio Kerry this morning after the two Kerry TDs concluded a deal to support the new government for the next five budgets.

There is growing speculation that either Michael or Danny Healy-Rae may take a junior minister role in the next government.

When asked, Michael Healy-Rae said this was a matter for the new Taoiseach.

The Healy-Rae team has been engaged in government formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael since December.

Michael Healy Rae topped the poll in Kerry for a third general election in a row last November, while Danny Healy Rae took the third Kerry Dáil seat.

They are expected to give a press conference at 9 o'clock this morning.

