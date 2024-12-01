Michael Healy Rae has stormed home to top the poll in Kerry for a third general election in a row.

Independent Deputy Michael Healy Rae from Kilgarvan received 18,596 first preference votes, easily surpassing the quota of 13,083.

Advertisement

His 5,513 surplus votes will have a large say in how tomorrow plays out, particularly in the fifth and final Kerry Dáil seat, which looks set to be a fierce battle between veteran Fianna Fáil councillor Micheal Cahill from Rossbeigh and first time candidate Fine Gael’s Billy O’Shea.

Advertisement

The results of the first count in the Kerry Constituency are as follows: