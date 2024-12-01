Advertisement
Michael Healy Rae storms home to top poll in Kerry for third general election in a row

Dec 1, 2024 00:06 By radiokerrynews
Michael Healy Rae storms home to top poll in Kerry for third general election in a row
Michael Healy Rae has stormed home to top the poll in Kerry for a third general election in a row.

Independent Deputy Michael Healy Rae from Kilgarvan received 18,596 first preference votes, easily surpassing the quota of 13,083.

His 5,513 surplus votes will have a large say in how tomorrow plays out, particularly in the fifth and final Kerry Dáil seat, which looks set to be a fierce battle between veteran Fianna Fáil councillor Micheal Cahill from Rossbeigh and first time candidate Fine Gael’s Billy O’Shea.

The results of the first count in the Kerry Constituency are as follows:

Count 1
Healy Rae Michael Independent 18596
Daly Pa Sinn Féin 11647
Foley Norma Fianna Fáil 10302
Healy Rae Danny Independent 8603
Cahill Michael Fianna Fáil 8266
O'Shea Billy Fine Gael 7932
Gordon Kelleher Linda Fianna Fáil 2024
Murphy Cleo Green Party 1982
Kennedy Mike Labour Party 1826
Keane Michelle Independent 1530
O'Sullivan Catherina Aontú 1437
O'Shea Stephanie Sinn Féin 1114
Prendiville Cian People Before Profit-Solidarity 1012
McEllistrim Thomas Independent Ireland 983
Begley Brendan Irish Freedom Party 738
Fitzgibbon Mary Independent 469
O'Leary John Independent 34
