Opinion poll suggests Michael Healy-Rae on course to get highest vote in the country

Michael Healy-Rae is on course to get the highest vote in the country in the general election, according to a new opinion poll.

The TG4 / Ipsos B&A constituency poll for Kerry was conducted last Friday and Saturday (November 22nd and 23rd).

The poll was conducted among 521 adults in the county and has a margin of error of 4%.

The poll suggests the five Kerry seats will be won by the Healy-Raes, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

The poll asked members of the public which so the 17 candidates contesting the election in Kerry, would be getting their number one vote.

In terms of first-preference votes, Michael Healy Rae received 27% of the vote putting him far ahead of any other candidate and it would put him amongst the highest vote-getters in the State.

His brother Danny Healy-Rae comes in fifth on 10%, however, the poll suggest that Michael’s surplus will transfer to his brother and will guarantee a seat for both Healy-Raes.

Outgoing Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley polled second on 14%, with her party colleagues Michael Cahill on 7% and Linda Gordon Kelleher who polled on 3% will retain her seat in Kerry. The combined Fianna Fáil vote is ahead of its 2020 tally.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin is not contesting and the party has chosen Billy O’Shea in a bid to retain the party’s seat. Billy O’Shea is polling on 14% coming in third on this poll.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly is on 12% placing fourth on the poll, and his running mate Stephanie O’Shea received 3% of the vote in this poll, giving Sinn Féin a combined 15% in Kerry.

The Green’s Cleo Murphy is at 3% and Labour’s Mike Kennedy is polling at 2%.

Aontú’s Catherina O’Sullivan, Independent Ireland’s Thomas McEllistrim and Cian Prendiville of People Before Profit Solidarity are all polling at 1%.

As are Brandon Begley of the Irish Freedom Party and Independents Michelle Keane and Mary Fitzgibbon, while Independent John O’Leary is polling below 1%.

The TG4 / Ipsos B&A Kerry constituency poll results for first-preference votes: