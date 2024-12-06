Michael Healy-Rae says positive government formation talks held with Fianna Fáil

Michael Healy-Rae says a positive meeting has been held with Fianna Fáil regarding government formation.

He and his brother Danny - both independent TDs for Kerry - said they were open to talks about going into and supporting government - if the deal was right for Kerry.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes talks between Fianna Fáil and the Independent Regional Group of eight TDs does not preclude the Healy-Raes' being involved in government formation.

Michael Healy-Rae met with the Tánaiste, Míchael Martin, for an hour on Wednesday, in which he said he laid out the Healy-Raes' priorities for the county.

He says no commitments were made on either side, however, they will continue to talk; and the phone remains on to anyone who wishes to engage with them.