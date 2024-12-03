Advertisement
News

Danny Healy-Rae interested in ministerial job if offered in government talks

Dec 3, 2024 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Danny Healy-Rae interested in ministerial job if offered in government talks
Danny Healy-Rae celebrates after being elected in Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Share this article

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says he and his brother Michael would be interested in ministerial roles if they’re on offer in government talks.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are just shy of an overall majority together, and may turn to independents to form a government.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says his phone is always on and he is available to talk with the parties, but he won’t be a “yes man”.

Advertisement

When asked if he would have any interest in a junior or senior ministerial role as the price of doing business with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, Deputy Healy-Rae had this response:

Danny Healy-Rae said he does have red line issues that would need to be addressed with the larger parties if they came looking for his support to form a government.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Donal Grady remembered for speaking up for the underdog at funeral Mass
Advertisement
Newly elected TD says party will decide on who fills his vacated seat
Kerry hotel group in tourism trade mission to Australia and New Zealand
Advertisement

Recommended

Two awards for Kerry store at the National Grocery Retail Awards
Kerry hotel group in tourism trade mission to Australia and New Zealand
Newly elected TD says party will decide on who fills his vacated seat
Kerry County Council achieves strong or excellent result for 80% of National Enforcement Priorities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus