Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says he and his brother Michael would be interested in ministerial roles if they’re on offer in government talks.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are just shy of an overall majority together, and may turn to independents to form a government.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says his phone is always on and he is available to talk with the parties, but he won’t be a “yes man”.

Advertisement

When asked if he would have any interest in a junior or senior ministerial role as the price of doing business with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, Deputy Healy-Rae had this response:

Danny Healy-Rae said he does have red line issues that would need to be addressed with the larger parties if they came looking for his support to form a government.