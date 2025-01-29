Michael Healy Rae has been confirmed as the Junior Minister in the Department of Agriculture.

He will have responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture.

The 23 junior ministers were named by Government this afternoon following a Cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

~

Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for European Affairs and at the Department of Defence: Thomas Byrne TD

Minister of State at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion: Michael Moynihan TD

Advertisement

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with Special Responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy: Charlie McConalogue TD

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with responsibility for the Office of Public Works: Kevin Boxer Moran TD

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment: Emer Higgins TD

Advertisement

Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy: Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture: Michael Healy-Rae TD

Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for International Development and Diaspora: Neale Richmond TD

Advertisement

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, with special responsibility for Community Development, Charities, Gaeltacht and the Islands and the Department of Transport with special responsibility for Rural Transport: Jerry Buttimer TD

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Local Government and Planning: John Cummins TD

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity: Christopher O’Sullivan TD

Advertisement

Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Older People and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Housing: Kieran O’Donnell TD

Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance: Robert Troy TD

Minister of State at the Department of Justice with special responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice: Niall Collins TD

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation: Niamh Smyth TD

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Small Businesses and Retail and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for Circular Economy: Alan Dillon TD

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Fisheries and at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for the Marine: Timmy Dooley TD

Minister of State at the Department of Justice with special responsibility for Migration: Colm Brophy TD

Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science with special responsibility for Further Education, Apprenticeship, Construction and Climate Skills: Marian Harkin TD