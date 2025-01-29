Advertisement
News

Michael Healy Rae has been confirmed as the Junior Minister in the Department of Agriculture

Jan 29, 2025 17:37 By radiokerrynews
Michael Healy Rae has been confirmed as the Junior Minister in the Department of Agriculture
Photograph of Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris with newly appointed ministers of state at Government Buildings, 29/1/2025. Photograph: Government Information Service
Share this article

Michael Healy Rae has been confirmed as the Junior Minister in the Department of Agriculture.

He will have responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture.

The 23 junior ministers were named by Government this afternoon following a Cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

~

Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for European Affairs and at the Department of Defence: Thomas Byrne TD

Minister of State at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion: Michael Moynihan TD

Advertisement

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with Special Responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy: Charlie McConalogue TD

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with responsibility for the Office of Public Works: Kevin Boxer Moran TD

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment: Emer Higgins TD

Advertisement

Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy: Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture: Michael Healy-Rae TD

Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for International Development and Diaspora: Neale Richmond TD

Advertisement

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, with special responsibility for Community Development, Charities, Gaeltacht and the Islands and the Department of Transport with special responsibility for Rural Transport: Jerry Buttimer TD

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Local Government and Planning: John Cummins TD

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity:  Christopher O’Sullivan TD

Advertisement

Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Older People and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Housing: Kieran O’Donnell TD

Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance: Robert Troy TD

Minister of State at the Department of Justice with special responsibility for International Law, Law Reform and Youth Justice: Niall Collins TD

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation: Niamh Smyth TD

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Small Businesses and Retail and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for Circular Economy: Alan Dillon TD

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Fisheries and at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications with special responsibility for the Marine: Timmy Dooley TD

Minister of State at the Department of Justice with special responsibility for Migration: Colm Brophy TD

Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science with special responsibility for Further Education, Apprenticeship, Construction and Climate Skills: Marian Harkin TD

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

High Court grants leave for Kerry TD to take case against super junior ministers attending cabinet
Advertisement
Court hears young Kerry garda’s career up in smoke after caught with cocaine
Pupils and staff evacuated following fire in Kerry school
Advertisement

Recommended

Pupils and staff evacuated following fire in Kerry school
Court hears young Kerry garda’s career up in smoke after caught with cocaine
High Court grants leave for Kerry TD to take case against super junior ministers attending cabinet
Council to ask HSE to provide suicide awareness training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus