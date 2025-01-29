Deputy Michael Healy-Rae to be officially appointed as Junior Minister today

The full line up of Junior Ministers in this Government will be revealed later.

Cabinet is set to meet to appoint a record number of Ministers of State, and discuss the damage from Storm Eowyn.

Among them will be Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

It's been reported Deputy Healy-Rae will be named as Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, with Responsibility for Forestry.

Very few, if any, outgoing Junior Ministers are to be dropped from their roles so the focus is on promotions.

Usually the jobs don't go to first time TDs but with so many new faces across Fine Gael in particular that rule is set to be broken.

John Cummins, Emer Currie and Catherine Callaghan are among the hopefuls in Fine Gael.

While Niamh Smyth, Timmy Dooley, Paul McAuliffe, Michael Moynihan and Jennifer Murnane O'Connor are in contention in Fianna Fáil.