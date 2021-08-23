Advertisement
Michael Healy-Rae comments on investigation into alleged COVID breach at brother Danny's pub

Aug 23, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Kerry County Council
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he's no idea if gardaí will speak to him and others in relation to alleged breach of COVID regulations at a pub owned by his brother Danny who is also a TD.

On Friday, gardaí confirmed they're investigating alleged breaches of COVID guidelines at Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan.

Videos and pictures which circulated last month on social media appear to show bar counter service at Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan. They also appear to show people not wearing masks while moving around, which is prohibited under public health regulations.

A photo, understood to be taken during a family wedding, shows a large gathering in the pub.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae, who attended the wedding, was asked if he expects to be spoken to by gardaí.

Gardaí confirmed on Friday an investigation into this matter is ongoing.

