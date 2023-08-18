Met Eireann warns weather warnings could be upgraded to status orange

Two weather warnings come into effect for Kerry this afternoon.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Kerry from 2pm to 3 o’clock tomorrow morning as heavy rain with thundery downpours are forecast.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry from 9 o’clock tonight until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The warnings are also in place for other parts of the country.

Met Eireann Meteorologist, Liz Walsh says people need to be aware that the warnings could be upgraded to orange level: